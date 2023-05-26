Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett's car stolen from dealership with playbook inside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Christopher Carter of Murrysville is charged with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of automobiles and other vehicles, and theft by unlawful taking, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Bowser Chevrolet in Monroeville on May 24 around 4 p.m. for a reported car theft. When police arrived, employees told officers a 2023 Hyundai Genesis that belonged to Pickett was stolen from the lot. The complaint states Pickett was at the dealership doing advertising work for it when the theft took place.

The complaint says the man accused of stealing the vehicle was seen by employees "walking around in the show room at the dealership for a while before taking the vehicle."

The complaint says the man was seen on surveillance stealing the car and he was spotted arriving at the dealership in his personal vehicle. Police tracked his vehicle to his home in Murrysville, where the stolen vehicle was found.

The Steelers confirmed to KDKA-TV that Pickett's playbook was in the car but it has been recovered. The vehicle also was recorded by dealership employees.