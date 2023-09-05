Man accused in fatal South Side hit-and-run to stand trial

Man accused of killing pedestrian in hit-and-run to stand trial

Man accused of killing pedestrian in hit-and-run to stand trial

Man accused of killing pedestrian in hit-and-run to stand trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man accused of running down and killing a pedestrian will stand trial. He and a second driver are accused of hitting the man and not stopping.

It was back on Jan. 14 when Zach Gleason was walking along West Carson Street. He was hit by not one but two vehicles. The father of four was left to die in the road.

On Tuesday, the preliminary hearing for one of the drivers involved took place while the other driver remains on the run.

According to investigators, Gleason was walking along West Carson Street around 3 a.m. Jan. 14 when police say Markel Anthony Pulliam ran Gleason down and kept going.

Eight months later, Pulliam turned himself in. He was allegedly driving without a license.

"He contacted me. He wanted to go and speak to the detectives, we did that," said Pulliam's attorney Blaine Jones.

"He went and basically said, 'Yes I did it, I'm responsible, I'm sorry, I want to make it right,'" Jones said.

Over the last few months, Gleason's family appealed to those responsible to come forward, even saying they forgive them but want accountability.

"To lose a loved one and think like that, that's amazing. And I think Markel would say the same," Jones said.

Meanwhile, 55-year-old Anthony Baldwin, the second driver who allegedly hit Gleason, has yet to contact police. Both men face charges ranging from causing an accident involving death or injury as well as failing to render aid.

Markel Anthony Pulliam is in the Allegheny County Jail being held without bond facing multiple felony charges related to the incident. Anthony Baldwin, the other man believed involved, remains a fugitive of the law. If you know anything about Baldwin's location, Pittsburgh police want to hear from you.