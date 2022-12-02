Watch CBS News
Man stabbed in the neck during altercation in Beltzhoover

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was stabbed in the neck during an altercation in Beltzhoover early Friday morning.

Police say officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing following a fight between two people.

Officers found a man at the scene who had been stabbed in the neck.

He was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say another man was detained at the scene.

It's unclear if he is facing any charges.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 7:47 AM

