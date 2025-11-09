Man recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in the backside, one arrest made

A man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed in the buttocks late on Saturday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night, police were called to Rhine Place for reports of a fight.

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed in the buttocks. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

An early investigation found that the victim, along with a woman, was arguing with another man in the common area of their apartment building. That argument led to a physical altercation and continued into a residence.

Inside the apartment, the woman who was with the man who ultimately would end up stabbed pulled out a gun and began threatening the second man. Another woman inside the apartment then went and got a knife and stabbed the man from the hallway in the buttocks.

The man who had been stabbed fled, along with the woman who pulled a gun, and no shots were fired inside the apartment.

Eventually, the woman who pulled a gun was taken into custody and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected.