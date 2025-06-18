Man fatally shot in Wilkinsburg

A man was fatally shot in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday evening.

Allegheny County police said dispatchers were notified of a shooting on Wesley Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. When first responders got there, police said they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police didn't release any other details, and there's been no word on suspects.

The victim's identity hasn't been released.

Allegheny County police's Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.