Man shot overnight in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) -- One person is in the hospital after an overnight shooting in Beaver County.

Shots rang out around 1:30 a.m. near the Towne Tower apartments in Aliquippa, emergency officials said.

Upon arrival at the scene, Aliquippa police located the victim in the area of 434 Franklin Avenue, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment.

After gathering information from witnesses and surveillance footage, it was later determined that Katrina Mills shot Jourdan Kasper, according to Aliquippa police officials. Mills was taken into custody and is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering, according to police.

Mills was then transported to the Beaver County Jail, where she will remain until further court proceedings.