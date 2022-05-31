Man shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said police responded Monday around 6 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert for the 400 block of Hawkins Avenue. Police found the victim, who was shot multiple times in the arm.
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
No word on any suspects or arrests. Police are investigating.
