Man shot multiple times in Troy Hill

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after a man was left in critical condition following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood.

Police say officers received calls for shots fired along Lowrie Street around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times when they arrived at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

