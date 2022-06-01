Man shot multiple times in Braddock

BRADDOCK (KDKA) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Braddock.

According to Allegheny County Police, 911 dispatchers were notified late Tuesday night that a man showed up to an area hospital, having been shot multiple times.

Police located evidence of a shooting along 4th Street in Braddock.

A man was shot multiple times in Braddock on May 31st, 2022. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The man was last listed in critical condition, and police say he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available