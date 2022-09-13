Man shot, killed in Sheraden
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.
Pittsburgh police said the man was killed Monday in a reported shooting. Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the intersection of Prichard and Kelvin streets around 8:30 p.m.
No other information was released.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.