Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot, killed in Sheraden

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/12)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (9/12) 03:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot and killed in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said the man was killed Monday in a reported shooting. Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the intersection of Prichard and Kelvin streets around 8:30 p.m.

No other information was released.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 9:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.