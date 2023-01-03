20-year-old man shot, killed in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Pitcairn on Monday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the head after they were called to Robinson Street for a reported shooting shortly after 4 p.m.

The man, identified by the medical examiner as Nykye Smith, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

County homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

There's been no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.