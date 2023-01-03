Watch CBS News
Local News

20-year-old man shot, killed in Pitcairn

/ CBS Pittsburgh

20-year-old man shot, killed in Pitcairn
20-year-old man shot, killed in Pitcairn 00:15

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was shot in the head in Pitcairn on Monday afternoon. 

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man with a gunshot wound to the head after they were called to Robinson Street for a reported shooting shortly after 4 p.m. 

The man, identified by the medical examiner as Nykye Smith, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

County homicide detectives initiated an investigation. 

There's been no word on any suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.