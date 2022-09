Man shot in the leg in Turtle Creek

Man shot in the leg in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was shot in the leg in Turtle Creek on Tuesday.

Police and EMS were called to the scene in the 300 block of Clugston Ave. around 9 p.m. Officials found a man who was shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

It is not clear if there are any suspects. Police are investigating.