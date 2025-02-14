Man shot by Munhall police charged with assaulting officer

A man who was shot by Munhall police while he was in a holding cell is facing charges, Allegheny County police announced on Friday.

After consulting with the district attorney's office, Allegheny County police said they charged 38-year-old Christopher Allie with aggravated assault, strangulation and resisting arrest.

County police said Munhall officers arrested Allie on domestic violence charges around 11:30 on Feb. 9 and took him to the borough police department, where he was placed in a holding cell for processing.

About an hour later, police said two officers approached Allie after they saw him covering the camera in his cell with wet toilet paper. Investigators said Allie refused commands to get on the ground, and when an officer tried to take him down, Allie began to fight.

Both officers used their tasers, but police said Allie continued to fight, grabbing an officer around the neck and choking him. According to the criminal complaint, that officer fired three shots, hitting Allie.

Allie was taken to the hospital, where he remains as of Friday. The officers weren't injured.