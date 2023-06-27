Man shot and killed in East Hills
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has died after being shot in the neck in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 9 p.m. along Wilner Drive.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the neck.
They attempted to provide life-saving measures until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating.
