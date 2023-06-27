Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot and killed in East Hills

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has died after being shot in the neck in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert just after 9 p.m. along Wilner Drive.

kdka-wilner-drive-east-hills-deadly-shooting.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the neck.

They attempted to provide life-saving measures until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 1:26 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.