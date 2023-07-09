Man shot and killed in early morning shooting on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot early this morning on the South Side.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 1 a.m., police were patrolling E. Carson Street and were called to the 1300 block of Sarah Street for a reported shooting.

Once they arrived, they found a man in his 30s at the intersection of S. 13th Street and E. Carson who had been shot in the shoulder.

Police were able to apply a tourniquet until medics got to the scene.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation by Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime Unit.

