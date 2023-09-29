Pittsburgh-area man sentenced to 25-30 years for trying to kidnap 18-year-old jogger

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man convicted of trying to kidnap a young woman jogging in Ligonier Township earlier this year was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison on Friday.

Frank Springer of Bolivar was found guilty of attempted homicide, attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and terroristic threats after a trial in July.

A judge sentenced Springer on Friday, a spokesperson for the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

On the morning of Jan. 8, police said Springer tried to kidnap an 18-year-old woman who was running through Ligonier. The district attorney's office said he followed her and attempted to abduct her in a remote area of Ligonier Township near Rector.

The woman told officers Springer passed her on Route 381, turned around and stopped his vehicle.

The woman told police Springer walked toward her with a gun and tried to get her to come with him by firing a shot near her. Police said Springer threw her phone into a creek and tried to force her into his car.

The victim fought back and pushed the gun away as police said Springer fired several rounds. As she continued to fight, a passerby stopped to help and Springer ran.

The jury deliberated for four hours before finding Springer guilty on all counts. At the time, District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli called the victim brave, saying she showed strength and willpower in fighting off her attacker and then testifying about it in court.