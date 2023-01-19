Watch CBS News
Local News

Man reportedly threatens employee with sword outside of Greensburg welfare office

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

GREENSBURG, PA (KDKA) - A 56-year-old man is facing charges for threatening an employee at the Welfare Office in Greensburg with a sword.

According to police, the worker told officers Frankie Aviles was cursing in the lobby when he was told to calm down. That's when both men went outside, and Aviles allegedly pulled out the weapon.

Police talked with Aviles, who then later returned to the office and allegedly threatened another worker.

Aviles is charged with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 11:48 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.