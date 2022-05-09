Man admits to killing cyclist in Bell Acres DUI hit-and-run crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man who police said was driving under the influence of drugs when he hit and killed a bicyclist in Bell Acres in 2020 has pleaded guilty.

Justin Miller pleaded guilty to ten charges Monday in the death of Curtis Brown, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and accidents involving death while not properly licensed.

Police said Miller was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Big Sewickley Creek Road when he hit Brown head-on. According to the criminal complaint, Miller had been under the influence of heroin while driving and was carrying an expired license.

Brown was flown to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Miller was arrested during a traffic stop a few minutes before police were called to the hit-and-run.

There was no agreement to sentencing in connection with Miller's plea, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said. Sentencing is set for Aug. 18.