Man pleads guilty to illegally killing 16-point trophy buck in Allegheny County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man pleaded guilty to illegally killing a 16-point trophy buck two weeks before hunting season started in Allegheny County, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced on Wednesday.

A state game warden with the Game Commission's Southwest Region said in September of last year, Jason Diaz illegally shot the buck and an antlerless white-tailed deer two weeks before hunting season opened in Wildlife Management Unit 2A. 

The Game Commission said Diaz posted pictures "along with a detailed narrative of his hunt" to his and a community hunting Facebook page. Someone recognized the deer and knew that it was in an area that wasn't open to deer hunting yet, authorities said. 

Diaz pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay over $1,500 in fines. The Game Commission says he also faces possible license revocation. 

"State Game Warden McDaniel would like to thank the individual who reported this incident and for their assistance in helping protect Pennsylvania wildlife!" the Game Commission wrote on Facebook. 

People are encouraged to report wildlife crimes by calling the Operation Game Thief's toll-free hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001 or by submitting a tip online

