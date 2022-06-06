Watch CBS News
Man pinned between trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township killed

By Heather Lang

/ CBS Pittsburgh

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man has died after being pinned between a box trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township on Monday morning, Allegheny County police said.

The county police reconstruction team is investigating the cause.

It happened after 10:30 a.m. on Nixon Road. The man became pinned by the trailer and died at the scene.

Packaging Corporation of America said the man who died was a third-party contractor. It happened at their Cheswick facility. 

 Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on June 6, 2022 / 1:15 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

