Man pinned between trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township killed
HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man has died after being pinned between a box trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township on Monday morning, Allegheny County police said.
The county police reconstruction team is investigating the cause.
It happened after 10:30 a.m. on Nixon Road. The man became pinned by the trailer and died at the scene.
Packaging Corporation of America said the man who died was a third-party contractor. It happened at their Cheswick facility.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.