Man pinned between trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township killed

HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- A man has died after being pinned between a box trailer and loading dock in Harmar Township on Monday morning, Allegheny County police said.

The county police reconstruction team is investigating the cause.

It happened after 10:30 a.m. on Nixon Road. The man became pinned by the trailer and died at the scene.

Packaging Corporation of America said the man who died was a third-party contractor. It happened at their Cheswick facility.

HAPPENING NOW: @AlleghenyCoPD says a man was pinned between a box trailer and loading dock on Nixon Road. He died at the scene. Packaging Corporation of America says the man who died was a third-party contractor. It happened at their Cheswick facility.@KDKA pic.twitter.com/wbyfGwkvXB — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) June 6, 2022

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.