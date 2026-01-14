Man killed, woman injured in overnight Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar house fire

A man was killed and a woman was injured when a Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar home caught fire overnight.

Firefighters were called just after 2 a.m. Wednesday when the home along Apple Street in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood went up in flames.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Battalion Chief Ed Farley confirmed that one man was killed in the fire and his wife was injured.

When first responders arrived at the scene, Chief Farley said that all three floors of the building were engulfed in flames and firefighters got word that one person was trapped inside the home.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Firefighters got the man out of the home through a window, but he did not survive and was pronounced dead. The man hasn't been identified.

The man's wife was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation and was last reported to be in stable condition.

Chief Farley said it was difficult for firefighters to get to the home due to a steep staircase that was overgrown and had holes in it.

Firefighters said the fire is believed to have started near the front of the home on the ground floor and that detectives from the city's Fire Investigation Unit are working to determine an exact cause.