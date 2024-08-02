Watch CBS News
Man killed in Westmoreland County motorcycle crash

By Mike Darnay

MT. PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man from Westmoreland County has died following a motorcycle crash in Mt. Pleasant Township. 

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office says that 44 year old William Dodrill died after he crashed his motorcycle along Hecla Road just before 8:30 on Thursday night. 

The coroner's office says that Dodrill appears to have left the roadway for an unknown reason and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the crash and are expected to release more information at a later date and time. 

