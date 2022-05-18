Watch CBS News
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a truck early on Wednesday morning.

According to county police, just after 7:30 a.m., they were alerted to a crash in the 1100 block of Milltown Road in Penn Hills.

Once they arrived, they found a man dead on the scene. They learned his motorcycle had collided with a truck and the driver of the truck was not injured.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

First published on May 18, 2022 / 9:32 AM

