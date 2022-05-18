Man killed in motorcycle crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS (KDKA) - A man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a truck early on Wednesday morning.
According to county police, just after 7:30 a.m., they were alerted to a crash in the 1100 block of Milltown Road in Penn Hills.
Once they arrived, they found a man dead on the scene. They learned his motorcycle had collided with a truck and the driver of the truck was not injured.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the crash.
