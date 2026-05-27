Man killed after crashing e-bike into Butler County Sheriff's Office cruiser

A 25-year-old man is dead after police said he crashed his electric bike into a Butler County Sheriff's Office cruiser in New Castle.

The New Castle Police Department said officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Walnut Street and County Line Street for a crash shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they got there, New Castle Police Chief David Cumo said officers learned that 25-year-old Jaycob Heasley had crashed his e-bike into the rear passenger door of a marked Butler County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

"Naturally, they're pretty upset over it," Cumo said about the deputies. "I did talk to the sheriff in Butler County today, and they will be getting some counseling. Obviously, they're upset over the loss of such a young life."

Cumo said the cruiser was going through the intersection after stopping at a stop sign when the crash happened.

"They did not see the individual on the e-bike, nor hear him," Cumo said. "Those bikes are pretty quiet. We don't know yet if speed was a contributing factor, but we suspect that speed is, on behalf of Mr. Heasley."

Cumo said electric bikes are motorized vehicles and "should be respected as such." It comes as some communities in western Pennsylvania are looking to crack down on e-bikes.

"All the same laws apply, that they should be licensed, registered, insurance," Cumo said. "Most importantly, they got to follow the rules of the road. As this example shows, they can be deadly if they're not driven correctly. Or even if they are being driven correctly, it doesn't matter who's at fault; whoever is on the bike or motorcycle is probably going to get the worst of it."