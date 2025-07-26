Canonsburg Police cracking down against e-bike rider violations

As e-bikes are becoming more popular, riders are causing more problems in some communities, and that's forcing the Canonsburg Police Department to ramp up enforcement.

The department posted a picture of someone popping a wheelie on Facebook -- saying after receiving multiple complaints; they've been forced to crack down on e-bike riders breaking the law, and several teens are going to receive citations for their reckless use.

They said a few kids are causing some very serious reckless events, including weaving in and out of traffic, popping wheelies on state roads, and fleeing when requested to stop by a police officer.

Police in Canonsburg are cracking down on people riding e-bikes and violating the rules of the road. Canonsburg Police Department / Facebook

"I know that there are a lot more. I only think it' a problem if you start seeing a lot of them on the sidewalk and I haven't seen too many of them," said Chris Wilfong.

"I see it every once in awhile, its not a problem," said Richard Watters.

Police are urging riders to obey all traffic laws. They're also asking parents to review the laws and ordinances governing e-bike operations with their kids.