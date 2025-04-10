Man federally charged with trying to take flashbang grenade through Pittsburgh International Airport security

A Morgantown man is facing federal charges for allegedly trying to bring a flashbang grenade through security at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

When 26-year-old Zachary Velling placed his carry-on luggage through the x-ray machine on Nov. 12, federal prosecutors said Transportation Security Administration officers found a "suspicious object."

Allegheny County police were called in and determined the object to be an MK24 MOD 0,6 Bang/Flash diversionary hand grenade, which is considered a firearm and destructive device under federal law. A bomb squad technician determined the grenade was live.

Allegheny County Police Department

The grenade also wasn't registered to Velling, prosecutors said.

Velling was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on a charge of possession of an unregistered firearm. He was previously charged in common pleas court, but those charges were dismissed after the indictment.

"Attempting to pass through airport security with any firearm or destructive device poses an unacceptable risk of harm to the innocent traveling public," Acting United States Attorney Troy Rivetti said in a press release. "This danger is heightened when, as in this case, the destructive device is possessed illegally."

The Justice Department said Velling could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.