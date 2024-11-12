Allegheny County police, TSA confiscate live stun grenade at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police have charged a Morgantown man after a live stun grenade was confiscated at Pittsburgh International Airport on Tuesday.

Just after 9:30 on Tuesday, Transportation Security Administration officials observed a flash-bang grenade within a passenger's bag at the main security checkpoint of Pittsburgh International Airport.

Allegheny County police and the FBI were subsequently notified.

County police identified the passenger as 25-year-old Zachary Velling. A technician from the Allegheny County Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene and confirmed the grenade was live. It was safely removed from the area, according to a media release from Allegheny County police.

Velling is facing two misdemeanor charges for prohibitive offensive weapons and carrying explosives on conveyances.

Velling was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.