Man in custody following sword attack in downtown Pittsburgh hotel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after he allegedly attacked three other people with a sword inside the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Downtown Pittsburgh in the early morning hours of July 4.

According to the criminal complaint provided to KDKA, police were called to the hotel just after 1 a.m. for reports of a man bleeding and screaming in the hallway.

Once they arrived, they were able to learn that the attack occurred in a room on the fifth floor. They observed blood on the floor and wall of the fifth floor near the room where the attack occurred.

They spoke with the victim who had made his way to the lobby and was able to speak with them. The victim said that the suspect, Jake O'Leary of South Carolina was in town with three other people for this upcoming weekend's Anthrocon Convention.

One of the victims told police that they, along with two others, were invited to come to town early and join O'Leary in his hotel room until their room was ready.

As they all went to bed, O'Leary, according to victims yelled something to the effect of "Allah does not approve" and came back brandishing a sword. He began to swing the sword at the other occupants of the room, causing bodily harm.

One victim suffered a severe cut that split his right pinky finger to his ring finger which was over an inch and he also suffered tissue damage down to the bone. That victim was able to transport himself to the hospital.

O'Leary was transported to the hospital to be observed by a doctor and after he was cleared, he was taken into custody and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

He is now facing charges of aggravated assault.