Man in critical condition after overnight shooting in Stanton Heights

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the face and in the arm in Pittsburgh's Stanton Heights neighborhood.

According to police, officers were dispatched near the intersection of Stanton Avenue and McCabe Street just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving reports of a man having been shot.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they stopped a vehicle with the man who had been shot in the backseat.

Medics took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not mentioned any suspects or arrests.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 2:52 AM

