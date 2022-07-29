Watch CBS News
Man hit, killed by train on South Side

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was hit and killed by a train on the South Side. 

Police said a man died on the tracks after he was hit near Hot Metal Street and South Water Street. 

Details are limited, and police didn't say what led up to the crash. 

The man's identity has not been released. 

First published on July 29, 2022 / 6:48 PM

