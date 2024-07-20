Watch CBS News
Man found unresponsive after motorcycle crash on Mt. Washington

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 51 on Friday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday night, they, along with fire and EMS, were called to Route 51 between Woodruff Street and Crane Avenue for a reported motorcycle crash. 

Once they arrived on the scene, they found a motorcycle rider down and unresponsive on the road. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the man is approximately 20 years old and he was traveling outbound on Route 51 when he lost control of the bike and crashed. 

Officers interviewed several witnesses and it's believed speed is a factor in the crash. 

Pittsburgh police's collision investigation unit is working to determine the cause of the crash. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com

