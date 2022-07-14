Watch CBS News
Man found shot and killed in vehicle overnight

By Bryant Reed

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle overnight.

A little after midnight, police were called to the intersection of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue for a reported overdose.

A passerby called 911 after they saw the man in the driver's seat of a vehicle, believing the man had overdosed. The passerby administered Narcan with no success.

When police officers and EMS arrived, they found the man had been shot in the side of his body.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime detectives are investigating.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 5:00 AM

