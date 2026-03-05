Watch CBS News
Man dies at the hospital days after fiery crash on Pittsburgh's Liberty Bridge

Mike Darnay
A second person has died at the hospital days after a fiery, multi-vehicle crash on the Liberty Bridge over the weekend. 

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said that Jaren Wilkerson, 28, died at an area hospital Wednesday afternoon, more than 72 hours after he was involved in a crash early Sunday morning on the bridge.

Over the weekend, Pittsburgh Public Safety said that the city's Collision Investigation Unit was called to the scene after three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which had caught on fire, leaving three people trapped inside.

Laila Jones, 25, died at the scene, while the other two people who were trapped in the vehicle were said to be in critical condition. 

screenshot-2026-03-01-234632.png
Laila Jones, 25, died in a fiery crash on Pittsburgh's Liberty Bridge early Sunday morning. KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz

Following the deadly crash, a memorial was put up on the side of the bridge with balloons and a sign saying "Rest with God, Big Laila."  

Pittsburgh Police haven't provided any details surrounding what led up to the crash at this time.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said that the McKeesport Police Department is investigating Wilkerson's death, but it's unclear what their involvement in the case is, as the crash happened within Pittsburgh city limits.

