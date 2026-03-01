Fiery crash shuts down Liberty Bridge early on Sunday morning

An investigation is underway after a fiery and deadly three-car crash on the Liberty Bridge early on Sunday morning.

According to Pittsburgh Police, one of the vehicles caught fire with three people inside.

Officers were able to extinguish the flames and rescue two people from the vehicle.

However, the third person inside was pronounced dead at the scene.

Of the two people rescued from the flames, one did not need treatment, but the other had to be taken to the hospital.

Their specific condition was not made available, but police said they expect them to be OK.

The Pittsburgh Police Accident Investigation Unit is reviewing what led up to the crash.