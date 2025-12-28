Man critically injured, shot multiple times in Allentown

A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police said that officers from Zone 3 were called to the area of Manton Way around 4:15 a.m. on Sunday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

Police said that while officers were on their way to the area, they were further informed that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived to Manton Way, they found a man who had been shot in both the head and in the abdomen, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital by medics in critical condition and police said he was immediately taken into surgery.

Police said the bureau's Mobile Crime Unit responded to the scene and processed evidence, which included recovering shell casings.

According to police, detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation into the early-morning shooting.