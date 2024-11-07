Watch CBS News
Man critically injured after shooting along Banksville Road

Man shot in the leg in Banksville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting at a gas station along Banksville Road.

The shooting happened at the BP gas station just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

kdka-banksville-road-shooting.png
A man was critically injured after he was shot at a gas station along Banksville Road. KDKA

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the knee and was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation.

It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody, but police say there's no risk to the public at this time.

