Man critically injured after shooting along Banksville Road

Man shot in the leg in Banksville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting at a gas station along Banksville Road.

The shooting happened at the BP gas station just after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the knee and was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation.

It's unclear if anyone was taken into custody, but police say there's no risk to the public at this time.