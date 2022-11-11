Watch CBS News
Man critically injured in Homewood shooting drives himself to police station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in Homewood then drove himself to the police station. 

The victim arrived in the parking lot of the Zone 5 station shortly after Pittsburgh police got a 12-round ShotSpotter alert on North Murtland Avenue around noon on Friday. 

Police said officers gave the victim life-saving aid with tourniquets and paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

The mobile crime unit processed the scene police found on North Murtland Avenue. 

No one has been taken into custody yet. 

First published on November 11, 2022 / 3:25 PM

