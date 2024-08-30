Watch CBS News
Man charged with homicide in shooting death of 20-year-old in Uniontown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing a list of charges, including criminal homicide, in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Fayette County in March. 

In a news release on Friday, the Uniontown Police Department said Davon Martel Hunter, 32, was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Jacob Wilson-Forcina in Uniontown. 

Wilson-Forcina was shot at a home on Murray Avenue during a gathering with other young people on March 26.

"From what I understand, it was some type of neighbor dispute or an argument ensued," Uniontown Police Lt. Tom Kolencik told KDKA-TV in March.

Wilson-Forcina was one of six children and just a few days away from graduating high school when he was shot and killed.

In Friday's news release, police said their investigation identified Hunter as a suspect in the case. Hunter is in the Fayette County Jail. 

