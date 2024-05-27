20-year-old man shot, killed in Uniontown

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- The shooting of a 20-year-old man in Uniontown was ruled a homicide, the coroner said on Monday.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said his office was called to Murray Avenue around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday for a man who had died from a gunshot wound. The manner of his death was ruled a homicide, according to Baker.

The victim's identity won't be released at this time, the coroner said, but more information will be released when it's available. There was no word on possible suspects.

It's the second fatal shooting in Fayette County since Friday. A man was killed in a shooting on Second Street in Cardale on Friday afternoon, but details were limited.