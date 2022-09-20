Man pistol-whipped, carjacked while playing with 4-year-old son at park in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for three suspects after a man was pistol-whipped and carjacked while playing at a Pittsburgh park with his son.

The man told KDKA-TV that he was attacked by three men at Herschel Field while playing with his 4-year-old son around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. According to the victim, the suspects demanded money, pistol-whipped him, taped his ankles, tried to tape his arms behind his back, and put tape over his eyes and mouth.

The man said was able to break free and run away.

A good Samaritan driving in the area told KDKA-TV that he saw the man in the street with his child. He was waving his arms and screaming for help. The victim had a gash over his eye and blood on his face and shirt.

"He said that he was ambushed," the good Samaritan told KDKA-TV. "He was playing with his son at the park, and three men jumped him, tied him up, were trying to tape his eyes and steal his car. I guess they stole his iPhone. He wanted me to call 911 and call his wife."

Pittsburgh Public Safety said one of the suspects drove off in the victim's car while the other two fled on foot. The vehicle was found soon after the incident, officials said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man was treated at the scene for his injuries. He told police that all three men were armed.

Police are investigating.