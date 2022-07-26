Man in critical condition after being assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to an assault call around 8 p.m. on Monday on Smithfield Street. Police found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
One person is in custody, officials said. Police are investigating.
