Man in critical condition after being assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh

By Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being assaulted in downtown Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to an assault call around 8 p.m. on Monday on Smithfield Street. Police found the victim, who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. 

One person is in custody, officials said. Police are investigating.

First published on July 25, 2022 / 10:29 PM

