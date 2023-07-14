Police: Man found with $7,000 worth of stolen clothes in Pittsburgh Mills Macy's parking lot

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after police said they found him in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Mills Macy's with thousands of dollars worth of stolen clothes.

Frazer Township police said 25-year-old Angelo Dowdell from Warren, Ohio stole the clothes from the Macy's and Dick's stores in Robinson Township on Tuesday.

He was arrested after police said they found he had a large garment bag lined with metal tape, which is used to beat security sensors in stores that sell high-end clothes. After searching his car, police said they found $7,000 worth of Polo, Gap and Nike clothing.

Officers said Dowdell gave them a fake name but they eventually learned he was wanted in three Ohio counties and had an active warrant in Allegheny County for firearms possession, receiving stolen property and escape charges.

Dowdell was taken to the Allegheny County jail on the warrants and the charges filed by Frazer Township police.