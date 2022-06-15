Man accused of smashing car windows in downtown parking garage arrested

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly smashing the windows out of more than a dozen of cars in a downtown parking garage.

Dallas Bobnes is in the Allegheny County Jail facing 13 counts of criminal mischief, police announced Wednesday.

Police said Bobnes used a fire extinguisher to smash the windows of 16 cars in the parking garage of Oliver Avenue earlier this month, but didn't try to get into the cars or steal anything.

Overnight surveillance video from June 1 showed him dressed in all black and wearing a blue ski mask, bypassing the gate and entering the garage.

He drove directly to the sixth floor, where he got off his bike and tried to unplug the Tesla charging cords. He proceeded a few floors down and kicked side mirrors off multiple cars. On the next stop, he took several fire extinguishers off the wall and began swinging at more than a dozen cars, bashing in several windshields.

Police thanked the public for their help identifying Bobnes.