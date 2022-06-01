Masked vandal at large after smashing car windshields inside downtown parking garage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man was caught on camera smashing more than a dozen car windows in a downtown parking garage overnight.

Sixteen cars were vandalized, most of them belonging to residents who live near the Oliver Avenue Garage, while others are valet cars from a neighboring hotel.

Garage Manager Brian Nuss told KDKA that the vandalism "wasn't done for theft because there were things left in cars."

UPDATE:



Police are releasing these still photographs of the suspect in this incident. If you have any information, please call Zone 2 at (412) 255-2827. https://t.co/N15AZJ6Jng pic.twitter.com/L87zqyQ4dr — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 1, 2022

Surveillance video, shared exclusively with KDKA, showed the suspect's every move while in the garage.

Around 12:30 a.m., the video showed him dressed in all black and wearing a blue ski mask, entering the garage bypassing the gate.

He drove directly to the sixth floor, where he got off his bike and tried to unplug the Tesla charging cords.

He proceeded a few floors down and kicked side-mirrors off multiple cars.

On the next stop, he took several fire extinguishers off the wall and began swinging at more than a dozen cars, bashing in several windshields.

"A red car came by a little bit later, and as soon as he saw that it spooked him, and he took off and ran," Nuss said.

Unlike other public garages, 350 Oliver does not have a security guard. It is monitored around the clock with cameras and motion detectors.

It wasn't until 4:30 a.m., hours after the cars were targeted, when a resident who lives in an apartment connected to the garage, spotted the damage and notified police.

"Security guards can't really chase down and grab someone," Nuss said. "They have to call police as well. We found this security monitoring company has caught more problems. However, with this of course we're going to talk to the security company and figure out what went wrong and do everything in our power to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Anyone who recognizes the man in the surveillance video is urged to call police.