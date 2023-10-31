Man arrested in shooting death of Pittsburgh producer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Pittsburgh music producer earlier this year.

Isaiah Thornton, 34, of North Braddock was arrested Tuesday morning in the death of 32-year-old Michael Tomlin of Verona. Tomlin has no relation to the Steelers coach.

Tomlin was found shot in the head after first responders were called to Franklin Avenue shortly before midnight on May 27 for a shooting.

Allegheny County police's homicide unit was called in and detectives started an investigation.

Through witness interviews, cell phone records and surveillance video, police said detectives were able to determine Thornton was responsible for the shooting.

He's charged with criminal homicide, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending his arraignment.

Tomlin was a producer and artist who wrote, sang and created songs and worked at WAMO 107.3. Friends remembered him as a beautiful soul whose music and sense of humor touched people.