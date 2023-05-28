Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Police investigate deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg

By Patrick Damp

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg. 

According to county police, just before midnight, they were notified to a shooting in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue. 

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating. 

First published on May 28, 2023 / 6:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

