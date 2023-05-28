Allegheny County Police investigate deadly shooting in Wilkinsburg

One killed in late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - One person is dead and an investigation is underway after a late-night shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to county police, just before midnight, they were notified to a shooting in the 1300 block of Franklin Avenue.

Once first responders arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating.

