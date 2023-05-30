Balloon release held for Pittsburgh music producer killed in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — A balloon release was held Monday for a Pittsburgh music producer who was shot to death in Wilkinsburg over the weekend.

Friends of Mike Tomlin gathered at Point State Park for a balloon release in his honor. The producer and artist who wrote, sang and created songs worked at WAMO 107.3.

Police said he was shot on Franklin Avenue on Saturday before midnight. There are no suspects at this time. His close friends say they are devastated.

"He was my best friend," Kennedy Vaughn said. "One of my best friends for years now. He meant the world to me. He meant the world to a lot of people."

"He was a beautiful soul," Branon Ford said. "His music touched people, his laugh touched people. His sense of humor. His personality. You really couldn't be sad around Tomlin."

He was 33 years old. Tomlin has no relation to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.