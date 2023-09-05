Man arrested in NYC on attempted homicide charges in West End shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was arrested in New York City on criminal attempted homicide charges after a shooting in the West End last month.

Police said Richard Worley was arrested early in the morning on Tuesday. He was wanted after a woman was shot on Wabash Street on Aug. 20.

When police got to the scene, they said they found the woman shot in the hand and leg. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said she was able to give officers information identifying the suspect, who drove away from the scene.

Whorley is also charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and firearms violations.