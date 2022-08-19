Washington County man arrested in North Side sexual assault faces more charges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Washington County man is facing more sexual assault charges.

Mugshot of suspect Dillon Jolly, 28, South Strabane, Pa. Pittsburgh Public Safety

Dillon Jolly, 28, was first arrested earlier this month. He was accused of raping a woman as she hid inside a residential garage on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Now, he is accused of raping a woman in July. According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police that Jolly offered her money for a sex act near Allegheny Commons Park.

She tried to back out, but police said he threatened and assaulted her.