Washington County man accused of raping woman in Pittsburgh residential garage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Washington County man is accused of raping a woman as she hid inside a residential garage in Pittsburgh.

Police say Dillon Jolly of Scenery Hill is being investigated in connection with two other sexual assaults that happened over the last two weeks.

Mugshot of suspect Dillon Jolly, 28, South Strabane, Pa. Pittsburgh Public Safety

"It's horrifying. There aren't words," said Claire Farris, owner of The Government Center on the North Side.

Pittsburgh police said the 27-year-old approached the victim at the intersection of East Ohio and Middle Streets and propositioned her for sex. According to police paperwork, when the victim said no to Jolly's offer, he followed her on his motorcycle as she walked along East Ohio Street.

The victim told police that she try to get away from Jolly by ducking into a residential garage that is still under construction on Emlin Street. Police said Jolly found her in the garage, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The victim told police that Jolly threatened to kill her if she didn't comply.

"Even a rap on the window if anyone needs help. We're absolutely available to help anyone in danger. It's a shocking thing for me to just hear about it," Farris said.

Police were already on the lookout for someone matching the description of Jolly for two sexual assaults in the East Allegheny neighborhood.

Officers spotted Jolly at the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on the North Side early Saturday morning, when a woman approach them and identified Jolly as the man who assaulted her friend earlier that morning.

Those two previous sexual assaults happened in the early morning hours of July 30 and in the afternoon of Aug. 3.

In both incidents, the suspect was described as a white male riding a red and black motorcycle. Police said multiple surveillance clips in East Allegheny showed the suspect riding a red and black motorcycle on the dates around the time of the sexual assaults and wearing the same clothes the victims reported.

Police have not charged Jolly with those sexual assaults. He has, however, been charged with this latest.

KDKA-TV went to Jolly's house in Scenery Hill but no one answered the door on Monday.

Jolly is charged with strangulation, sexual assault, simple assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape and terroristic threats.